Josh Radnor becomes father 12 years after ‘How I Met Your Mother’ finale

How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor recently welcomed his first child, a son, with wife, psychologist Dr. Jordana Jacobs, 12 years after the iconic CBS sitcom ended.

“So my wife and I had a baby a few months ago. Here’s what we know so far: His smile lights up the room. He’s super observant and thoughtful. He gets hypnotized when I play him songs on the guitar. He thinks the word “baba ghanoush” is hysterical. He’s a total delight and Jordana and I are thrilled he’s here,” Radnor wrote on Instagram, adding that he had also shared the news a few episodes back on the How We Made Your Mother podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sending love to all my fellow parents of newborns out there. What a wild, beautiful, exhausting, heart-opening initiation. So grateful,” Radnor concluded.

The carousel features Radnor’s photos with his newborn son. It also offers a glimpse of Jordana cradling their son.

Several industry colleagues congratulated Radnor and Jacobs in the comments section of the post. How I Met Your Mother creator Craig Thomas, wrote, “To quote a TV show we both like: ‘Love is the best thing we do’ — congrats to you all and the pure love in these pics.” Actress Rachel Zegler commented, “Congrats, family.” The Office actress Angela Kinsey also expressed her best wishes for the new parents.

However, the 51-year-old actor did not reveal his son’s name or the exact date of his birth.

Radnor and Jacobs began dating in 2022 after meeting at a meditation retreat in upstate New York. They tied the knot in January 2024 at the Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jervis.

Known for his portrayal of Ted Mosby in How I Met Your Mother, Radnor has also starred in the PBS American Civil War drama series Mercy Street and the limited Hulu series Fleishman Is in Trouble.