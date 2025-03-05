Nayanthara renounces moniker ‘Lady Superstar’: ‘Nayanthara will always be Nayanthara’

Indian actress Nayanthara, referred to as “Lady Superstar” by her fans in Tamil Nadu, has decided to renounce the title.

On Tuesday, the actress took to X to share a note, requesting fans, members of the media and film fraternity, to call her ‘Nayanthara’.

The Jawan actress is the latest Tamil star to renounce a moniker given to them by fans. Kamal Haasan and Ajith Kumar had similarly released statements last year, requesting their fans not to use titles like Ulaga Nayagan and Thala, respectively.

In her note, Nayanthara reflected on how titles and accolades, while precious, can sometimes create a divide between an actor and their work, as well as the deep bond shared with their audience.

“To my dearest fans, members of the media and the film fraternity, Vanakkam. While thanking all my sources of happiness and success for my journey as an actress, I sincerely hope this note finds you and your families in the best of health and happiness. My life has been an open book that has always found its adornment with your unconditional love and affection. Be it the pat on my shoulder during my success or extending your hand to lift me during hardships, you have always been there for me,” Nayanthara wrote.

Expressing gratitude for the love and admiration she has received over the years, she added, “Many of you have graciously referred to me as ‘Lady Superstar’, a title born out of your immense affection. I owe you all a lot for crowning me with such a valuable title. However, I humbly request you all to call me ‘Nayanthara’. This is because I feel that the name is what I hold closest to my heart. It represents who I am not just as an actor but as an individual.”

“Titles and accolades are priceless, but they can sometimes create an image that separates us from our work, our craft, and the unconditional bond we share with you, the audience,” the ‎Annapoorani actress further said.

“I believe we all share the language of love that keeps us connected beyond all limits. While the future might be unpredictable for all of us, I'm so happy that your unfading support will remain constant, and so will my hard work to entertain you. Cinema is what keeps us united, and let us keep celebrating it together. With Love, respect, and gratitude, Nayanthara,” she signed off.

The actress shared the post with the caption, “NAYANTHARA will always be only NAYANTHARA.”

On the professional front, Nayanthara is set to appear in the upcoming film Test, which will premiere on Netflix later this year. She is also working on Mannangatti Since 1960, Dear Students, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Rakkayir, and MMMN.