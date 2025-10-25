'Important to balance': Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the need to preserve indie cinema

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says there is a need to preserve independent cinema despite the challenges it faces, as he believes that if such films cease to be made, it would be “very bad” for the creative industry.

"I’ll keep doing independent cinema. It is very important to balance it with a certain kind of mass film,” Siddiqui, who has carved a niche for himself with independent films like “Gangs of Wasseypur”, “The Lunchbox”, “Miss Lovely” and “Photograph”, told PTI.

The actor said many filmmakers today are attempting to make independent or art-house films, but such projects often don’t get much visibility or space.

“I think it will be very bad if it happens (independent cinema fizzles out). I think it should continue to be made... It is said that our classical forms, be it songs, dance, etc have never been popular, it is only because a few people can understand it.

"If you want to do it for the masses, and if you want to do it in an artistic way, then that is a different thing. If you want to do it for the masses, then you have to include certain things in it but the pure art and classical things have never been made for the masses,” Siddiqui said.

The 51-year-old actor, who has acted in big ticket Hindi movies like “Kick”, “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, “Raees”, “Housefull” and “Heropanti 2”, said mainstream blockbuster films allow him to reach a wider audience and ultimately benefits his independent projects.

“The biggest advantage of big films is that more people see you, so when you see small films and if we get even five percent of the audience then that's the biggest benefit.

"More people started to know about me with these films. The thing is that most of the independent films are released on a smaller level. Well, they get fewer screens and more people do not come to watch it,” Siddiqui said.

In his latest film, “Thamma”, which is part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), the actor features as the antagonist. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar of “Munjya” fame, also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

