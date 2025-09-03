Singer Rahul Deshpande announces separation from his wife after 17 years of marriage

Marathi classical singer and actor Rahul Deshpande announced separation from his wife, Neha, after 17 years of their marriage on Tuesday. The National Award-winning singer revealed that the legal separation was finalised in September 2024.

Rahul shared a note on Instagram on Tuesday, thanking his friends and family for standing by his side all this time. He also mentioned that he delayed announcing his separation to allow himself time to process the change privately and approach it with care.

Rahul and Neha got married in 2008.

“Dear Friends, Each of you has been a meaningful part of my journey in your own way, and that's why I want to share a personal and important update with you. I have already shared this news with some of you. After 17 years of marriage and countless cherished memories, Neha and I have mutually parted ways and continue our lives independently. Our legal separation was amicably finalised in September 2024. I chose to take some time before sharing this update to process the transition privately,” Rahul wrote.

Rahul also said that both he and Neha will continue to co-parent their daughter, Renuka Deshpande.

“She remains my highest priority, and I am committed to co-parenting her with Neha, with unwavering love, support, and stability. While this marks a new chapter for us as individuals, our bond as parents and the respect we hold for each other remain strong. I truly appreciate your understanding and respect for our privacy and decision during this time,” the 45-year-old singer said.

Rahul Deshpande, who is also the grandson of the Hindustani classical singer Pandit Vasantrao Deshpande, is a highly respected Indian classical vocalist and actor. Born on 10 October 1979 in Pune, Maharashtra, he has won several accolades for his work, including the National Film Award and Maharashtra State Film Awards for his performance in Me Vasantrao.