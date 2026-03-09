Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-starrer ‘Alpha’ postponed again, to hit theatres in July

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha has been postponed again and is now set to hit theatres on July 10. The Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe film was originally slated to release on December 25 2025, but was postponed to April 17.

The studio said the decision was taken to allow more time for the film’s visual effects work. “The VFX of Alpha need more time to present the movie in its visually best shape to audience,” the company said in a statement in November, 2025.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles.

Alpha presents Alia in a brand new action avatar in her first film with Yash Raj Films and the Spy Universe, which already includes titles such as War, Pathaan and the Tiger franchise, headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, respectively.

Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail, known for the Netflix series The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984, and films like Fan and Dhoom 3. It is produced by Aditya Chopra.

The YRF Spy Universe began in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The franchise also includes Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023). Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR-starrer War 2 (2025) was the latest instalment in the series.

A post-credits scene in War 2 gave a glimpse of Bobby Deol’s character in Alpha. He was shown with a young girl, whom he inducts into a covert programme called ‘Alpha, marking her initiation by tattooing the Greek letter alpha on her arm.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love and War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Sharvari was last seen in Vedaa (2024) featuring John Abraham.