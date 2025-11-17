Nagarjuna Akkineni says his family members fell prey to ‘digital arrest’ for two days

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni on Monday said that one of his family members was under ‘digital arrest’ for two days.

While speaking at a press meet organised by Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar to declare the arrest of hacker Emmadi Ravi, Nagarjuna revealed that the offenders immediately disappeared after the police intervened.

“I remember in my own house, about six months ago, the same thing happened. One of my family members was digitally arrested for two days. These organisations (fraudulent) will track us and try to find out our weaknesses,” the actor told the media.

“My family member fell prey to the digital arrest fraud for two days. After we came to know about it and the police were informed, the accused disconnected the call after the police intervened. Such a racket is being operated in an organised international manner,” the Kuberaa actor said.

The Hyderabad Cybercrime police have recently arrested Emmadi Ravi, the alleged key founder of the infamous iBomma and Bappam film piracy networks. Ravi runs several websites that screen pirated films online.

The 66-year-old actor praised the Telangana Police for their efforts, saying they “did an excellent job by arresting the accused.” He added that cracking down on film piracy websites would benefit not just the Telugu film industry, but movies from other languages as well.

Digital arrest is a recent form of cybercrime in which hackers pretend to be law enforcement officers or government officials and threaten victims over audio or video calls. They virtually detain the victims and coerce them into transferring money.