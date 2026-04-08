‘This is our Ramayana’: Namit Malhotra defends teaser amid criticism over VFX

Producer Namit Malhotra has issued a statement defending the teaser of Ramayana after it drew criticism over its VFX following its release on April 2.

The teaser of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, had some audiences praising the visuals, while others expressed disappointment over the “cartoonish VFX”.

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Responding to the reactions, Malhotra shared a note on social media on Tuesday, emphasising the team’s commitment to the project.

“Dear all, the response over the past few days has truly been overwhelming, inspiring, and humbling. Seeing how our Rama continues to touch so many hearts across the world fills me with deep humility and joy. I cherish all of the conversations, the excitement, and feedback. This is a story etched in the souls of billions and deserves our utmost care,” Namit began his note.

He added that the scale of the production involves thousands of collaborators working with a sense of responsibility.

“The many thousands of artists and collaborators who have been working away passionately are enthusiastic and energized to get out there and continue to deliver the absolute best in every department. We're listening closely, working diligently, and pouring every effort possible into honoring it with the reverence it holds,” the note further said.

Addressing the criticism directly, he added, “This is our Ramayana. It belongs to us all, and that shared emotion and massive responsibility to make every Indian proud, is what drives me forward every single day. What you've seen so far is just the beginning ... We are all striving to bring our epic to life this Diwali on the biggest screens to celebrate our culture and our history”.

Last week, actor Hrithik Roshan took to social media to defend the teaser of Ramayana amid the criticism. Roshan penned a note on Instagram acknowledging that “bad VFX exists”.

“It takes thousands of our artistes working round the clock for multiple years to bring VFX-heavy films to life, so the least we can do is bash them with some better awareness,” he said.

Ramayana, backed by Malhotra and Yash under Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, along with Monster Mind Creations, is slated for a two-part release during Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. The films are reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

The project features music by Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, the cast includes Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana.