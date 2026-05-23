Booted out: Controversial Salt Lake Stadium sculpture razed by Bengal government

The West Bengal government on Saturday demolished the football-themed sculpture outside Salt Lake Stadium, putting an end to a public debate over the installation designed by former chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Built in 1984 when the Maidan grounds became too small to accommodate Kolkata’s massive football crowds, the stadium has served as the home ground of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sculpture was installed during renovation and beautification work carried out in the Trinamool era. Its abstract design had left many puzzled, with critics questioning its aesthetics and relevance to the venue.

The original structure

The issue gained political attention once again after the BJP formed the government in West Bengal following the 2026 Assembly elections. Union minister Nisith Pramanik, who was appointed to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, recently said the “weird, grotesque idol” had no place at a stadium.

The demolition was carried out on Saturday morning under official supervision.

A senior official of the sports department said the decision to remove the sculpture was taken after consultations with the Public Works Department and in keeping with plans to "restore a stronger football identity" to the stadium complex."

Salt Lake Stadium is an emotion for football fans across West Bengal. The intention is to create an aesthetic and culturally relevant sporting landmark outside the stadium," the official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

With the demolition completed, only the boots and football remain at the site. Discussions are already underway over installing the statue of a renowned footballer in place of the old structure."We want a symbol that truly reflects West Bengal's football legacy and inspires young players," the official added.



