Nafisa Ali Sodhi diagnosed with ovarian cancer years after being declared cancer-free

Actress-politician Nafisa Ali Sodhi on Tuesday said that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 peritoneal and ovarian cancer again, years after being declared cancer-free following chemotherapy in 2018.

Sharing photos of her PET scan on Facebook, she wrote, “A new chapter in my journey from today. I had my PET scan yesterday...So back to chemotherapy as surgery is not possible and it's stage 4. Believe me…I love life.”

In a separate post, Sodhi said that her chemotherapy will begin Wednesday.

Sharing an emotional note on Instagram, Sodhi wrote, “One day my children asked, ‘Who will we turn to when you're gone?’ I told them, ‘Turn to each other. That is my greatest gift -siblings who share the same love and memories. Protect one another, and remember: your bond is stronger than anything life can bring’.”

Sodhi was first diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November 2018. She underwent chemotherapy and was declared cancer free in 2019.

The 68-year-old actress-politician has starred in several Bollywood films, including Junoon (1979), Major Saab (1998), Bewafaa (2005), Life In A... Metro (2007), Guzaarish (2010) and Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011). Sodhi last appeared in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai (2022) alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika.