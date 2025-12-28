‘Dhurandhar’ to ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’: Indian films that ruled the box office in 2025

From big screen fantasy spectacles to spy thrillers that delivered gore and violence on screen, and romantic musicals that struck a chord with people, 2025 was witness to several major box office successes in India. Here is a look at the biggest Indian blockbusters of the year.

Dhurandhar (Hindi)

Worldwide gross: Rs 1,026.93 crore

Despite releasing in the last month of the year, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, within three weeks. The Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller is the only release of the year to cross the Rs 1,000-crore mark. The Hindi film recorded a solid opening and a strong word-of-mouth helped it maintain momentum in the second and third weeks as well.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi. The story revolves around an Indian spy Hamza (Ranveer Singh) who infiltrates the underworld in Pakistan. The film also features real life incidents like the IC-814 Kandahar hijack, 2001 Parliament attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Kantara: Chapter 1 (Kannada)

Worldwide gross: Rs 852.35 crore

Rishab Shetty continued the box office success of his 2022 film Kantara with the prequel Kantara: Chapter 1 — A Legend. The Kannada-language film, written, directed and headlined by Shetty, earned Rs 852.35 crore gross globally, making it one of the highest-grossing Kannada films to date.

In this prequel, Shetty plays a tribal leader Berme, who protects his community as well as the other subjects of the kingdom from the tyranny of their rulers. The film also features Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth and Jayaram in key roles.

Chhaava (Hindi)

Worldwide gross: Rs 801 crore

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava delivered a robust theatrical performance, with a global collection of Rs 801 crore gross. Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role in the historical drama based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Maharani Yesubai.

The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai. Based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film features a musical score composed by A.R. Rahman.

Saiyaara (Hindi)

Worldwide gross: Rs 579.23 crore

Mohit Suri’s romantic musical drama Saiyaara became a rage at the box office when it hit theatres in July. Striking a chord with the young audience, the film grossed Rs 579.23 crore at the global box office. The film was a launch vehicle for Ahaan Panday, and the first lead role in a feature for Aneet Padda, both of whom became household names after the film’s release.

In Saiyaara, Ahaan plays Krissh Kapoor, a gifted but temperamental musician trying to make a mark in the music industry. Sparks fly when he meets Vaani (Aneet Padda), a songwriter. Though Krissh and Vaani initially clash and rarely agree on anything, their constant friction gradually paves the way for a blossoming romance.

Coolie (Tamil)

Worldwide gross: Rs 518 crore

The hype around Coolie was unmistakable when the film released in theatres during the Independence Day weekend. Rajinikanth was teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for the first time and fans expected the filmmaker to kindle the same magic on screen with Thalaivar, which he did for Kamal Haasan (Vikram) and Vijay (Leo).

Although the film failed to impress most cinegoers, Rajinikanth’s superstar aura ensured that it swept the box office in the opening weekend itself. Coolie registered a lifetime collection of Rs 518 crore gross.