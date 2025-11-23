Cathartic reconnection with audience: Muzaffar Ali on ‘Umrao Jaan’ screening at IFFI 2025

Filmmaker Muzaffar Ali says the re-release of his cult classic film “Umrao Jaan” in theatres has allowed him to reconnect emotionally with audiences after many years.

Even though the Rekha-starrer was made in 1981, the renowned director believes viewers still respond to it with the same appreciation.

“It was a cathartic reconnection with the audience, people. It’s a film which was made in 1981 but still it connects with the same freshness as it did then. So, it's gratifying to have done this,” Ali told PTI on the red carpet of IFFI here.

The period drama, which has been restored by the National Film Development Corporation-National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission, was re-released in theatres in June.

“Umrao Jaan” is among the ten restored classics that are being screened at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which commenced on Thursday.

Set in the 19th century, the film traces Amiran’s (Rekha) arrival in a brothel in Lucknow and her relationships with three key characters played by Farooque Shaikh, Raj Babbar and Naseeruddin Shah.

Ali said it was a treat for her to direct Rekha, who gave her heart and soul to the role of Amiran.

“I think the angst in the eyes of Rekha ji is something that I want people to remember. She became Umrao Jaan; she embodied the character and spirit,” the veteran director said.

At the film gala, Ali is accompanied by his filmmaker son Shaad Ali, known for movies such as “Saathiya”, “Bunty Aur Babli”, and “Jhoom Barabar Jhoom”.

Shaad said he has fond memories of the making of “Umrao Jaan”.

“I was on location during the shoot, when the songs were getting recorded, It was a good experience. My father has a unique way of communicating with his audience, cast and his team. His communication skill is different and that’s why his films are very different,” he said, adding that he has begun work on restoring his father’s unreleased film “Zooni”.

“Zooni”, starring late cinema star Vinod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, revolves around the sixteenth century Kashmiri poet Habba Khatoon, known as Zooni, queen of Yousuf Shah Chak, the ruler of Kashmir. After he was arrested by Mughal emperor Akbar and banished to Bihar, he remained to be the last ruler of Kashmir.

Shaad is also gearing up to begin work on his next directorial with "Saiyaara" star Ahan Shetty and Nitanshi Goel of "Laapataa Ladies" fame.

“The attempt will be to make a heartfelt, romantic movie, an emotionally driven film. We will start work on it very soon,” he said.

