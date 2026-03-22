Months after ‘Kantara’ row, Rishab Shetty praises Ranveer Singh for ‘top-notch’ ‘Dhurandhar’ performance

Actor Rishab Shetty heaped praise on Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 on Saturday, describing Ranveer Singh’s performance as “top-notch”.

Taking to X on Saturday, Shetty, who last starred in Kantara, wrote, “#DhurandharTheRevenge the very first scene pulls you in and never lets go. Every frame hits like a war drum. This isn’t just a sequel; it’s a statement. Brilliant storytelling, brother absolutely loved the detailing, @AdityaDharFilms.”

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“Top-notch performances by every single artist @ActorMadhavan sir, @rampalarjun, @RanveerOfficial, @bolbedibol #SaraArjun and @duttsanjay sir take a bow,” the 46-year-old actor further said.

Lauding the visuals and the soundtrack, he added, “Spectacular visuals by #VikashNowlakha, and a big shoutout to the technicians for elevating the film so powerfully through music @shashwatology and editing #ShivkumarVPanicker.”

Shetty’s praise comes months after a widespread controversy involving Ranveer.

At the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India 2025 on November 30, Ranveer had mimicked the sacred Daiva ritual from the film, while heaping praise on it. This led to multiple FIRs being filed against him.

While addressing the issue at a past event in Chennai, Shetty said, “That makes me uncomfortable. While much of the film is cinema and performance, the Daiva element is sensitive and sacred. Wherever I go, I request people not to perform it on stage or mock it. It is emotionally deeply connected to us.”

Shetty had not commented on the first part of the Aditya Dhar-directed film following its release in December.

Telugu actor Ravi Teja also shared his views on the film, describing Ranveer’s performance as “watching fire on the screen”.

“Every cast and crew member has delivered their best, both on and off screen. Special mention to #RakeshBedi Ji his brilliant portrayal. Hats off to @AdityaDharFilms for conceiving and executing this film with such finesse.

You truly deserve every accolade for the immense research, prep, and effort that went into it. Big congratulations to the entire team,” the Telugu star signed off.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the Ranveer Singh-led spy action thriller hit theatres globally on March 19.

Dhurandhar 2 also features R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera in key roles.