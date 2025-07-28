Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer ‘Saiyaara’ set to cross Rs 250-crore mark in India

Mohit Suri’s romance musical drama Saiyaara, starring debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is set to cross the Rs 250-crore mark in India, trade figures show.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the Yash Raj Films-backed movie opened in Indian theatres on July 18 with a collection of Rs 21.5 crore nett. It earned another Rs 26 crore nett on Saturday, followed by a massive leap to Rs 35.75 crore nett on Sunday.

The film saw a slight drop in collections on Monday, raking in Rs 24 crore nett. On Tuesday, it added another Rs 25 crore nett to the tally, followed by Rs 21 crore nett on Wednesday. With Thursday’s 20 crore nett, the Week 1 collections of the film reached Rs 172.25 crore nett.

Saiyaara began its second week in theatres with a Rs 17.50 crore nett haul, followed by Rs 26.5 crore nett on second Saturday. The daily earnings increased to Rs 30 crore nett on Sunday, taking the total domestic earnings in 10 days to Rs 247.25 crore nett.

Saiyaara revolves around a struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with a struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collab on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, threatening to disrupt their bond.