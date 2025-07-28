MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 28 July 2025

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer ‘Saiyaara’ set to cross Rs 250-crore mark in India

The Mohit Suri-directed romance drama, produced by Yash Raj Films, has earned over Rs 240 crore nett in 10 days domestically

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.07.25, 09:38 AM
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in ‘Saiyaara’

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in ‘Saiyaara’ File picture

Mohit Suri’s romance musical drama Saiyaara, starring debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is set to cross the Rs 250-crore mark in India, trade figures show.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the Yash Raj Films-backed movie opened in Indian theatres on July 18 with a collection of Rs 21.5 crore nett. It earned another Rs 26 crore nett on Saturday, followed by a massive leap to Rs 35.75 crore nett on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film saw a slight drop in collections on Monday, raking in Rs 24 crore nett. On Tuesday, it added another Rs 25 crore nett to the tally, followed by Rs 21 crore nett on Wednesday. With Thursday’s 20 crore nett, the Week 1 collections of the film reached Rs 172.25 crore nett.

Saiyaara began its second week in theatres with a Rs 17.50 crore nett haul, followed by Rs 26.5 crore nett on second Saturday. The daily earnings increased to Rs 30 crore nett on Sunday, taking the total domestic earnings in 10 days to Rs 247.25 crore nett.

Saiyaara revolves around a struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with a struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collab on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, threatening to disrupt their bond.

RELATED TOPICS

Saiyaara Movie Collection Ahaan Panday Aneet Padda Mohit Suri
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

EC says 36 lakh Bihar voters not found, haze on illegal immigration theory

There have been complaints of arbitrariness by enrolment officials in a hurry to meet the July 25 deadline to collect the enumeration forms, filled in by prospective voters
India's batter Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his century during the fifth day of the fourth Test match between India and England, at the Old Trafford cricket ground, in Manchester, England, Sunday, July 27, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

This team is making its own history. Many people had written us off but team continued to fight

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT