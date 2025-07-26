MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer ‘Saiyaara’ set to cross Rs 200-crore mark in India

The Mohit Suri-directed romance drama, roduced by Yash Raj Films, has earned over Rs 190 crore nett in eight days domestically

Entertainment Web Desk Published 26.07.25, 09:38 AM
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in ‘Saiyaara’

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in ‘Saiyaara’ IMDb

Mohit Suri’s romance musical drama Saiyaara, starring debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is set to cross the Rs 200-crore mark in India, trade figures show.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the Yash Raj Films-backed movie opened in Indian theatres on July 18 with a collection of Rs 21.5 crore nett. It earned another Rs 26 crore nett on Saturday, followed by a massive leap to Rs 35.75 crore nett on Sunday.

The film saw a slight drop in collections on Monday, raking in Rs 24 crore nett. On Tuesday, it added another Rs 25 crore nett to the tally, followed by Rs 21 crore nett on Wednesday. With Thursday’s 20 crore nett, the Week 1 collections of the film reached Rs 172.25 crore nett.

Saiyaara began its second week in theatres with a Rs 17.50 crore nett haul, taking the total domestic earnings in eight days to Rs 190.25 crore nett.

The Mohit Suri directorial is performing well globally too. As per the makers, the film has grossed Rs 256 crore worldwide in Week 1. This includes Rs 212.50 crore gross earnings from India and Rs 43.50 crore gross overseas.

Saiyaara revolves around a struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with a struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collab on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, threatening to disrupt their bond.

