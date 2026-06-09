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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 09 June 2026

Reality show ‘Lock Upp’ returns for a second season, to premiere on Netflix this month

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms in association with Netflix, the show is making a comeback after a four-year gap

Entertainment Web Desk Published 09.06.26, 04:49 PM
A poster of ‘Lock Upp’ Season 2

A poster of ‘Lock Upp’ Season 2 IMDb

The second season of the reality show Lock Upp is set to premiere on Netflix on June 27, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

“Tareekh lock kar lo. The wait is almost over Watch Lock Upp from 27 June, Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM, only on Netflix,” the streaming platform wrote on Instagram.

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Produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms in association with Netflix, the show is making a comeback after a four-year gap.

The show features contestants who are housed in a ‘jail’ and forced to disclose their darkest secrets as they battle elimination.

The first season of the show was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, with Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner. The first season streamed on ALT Balaji.

The second season of Lock Upp will be hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, according to PTI.

Details about the participants are yet to be announced by the makers.

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