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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 09 June 2026

Indian Coast Guard evacuates 24 seafarers from tanker hit by missile off Oman coast

The rescued crew members are reported to be safe, and no casualties or injuries have been reported; The vessel is presently anchored off Masirah in Oman

PTI Published 09.06.26, 11:01 AM
In this screengrab from a video posted on June 9, 2026, crew members look on as smoke billows from the vessel MT Marivex after a missile attack in the Oman Search and Rescue Region.

In this screengrab from a video posted on June 9, 2026, crew members look on as smoke billows from the vessel MT Marivex after a missile attack in the Oman Search and Rescue Region. PTI

Twenty-four Indian crew members of a Palau-flagged merchant tanker have been rescued in coordination with Omani authorities, following a "missile attack" on the vessel off the coast of Oman, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said on Tuesday.

On June 8, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai, of the ICG received information about a missile attack on the tanker MT Marivex, while the vessel was anchored off Masirah, Oman, it said in a statement.

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The vessel had a crew of 24 personnel, all Indian nationals. The information was relayed to MRCC by a relative of one of the crew members onboard, the ICG said.

Upon receiving the information, the MRCC coordinated closely with Omani authorities to ensure the successful rescue of the Indian seafarers following the missile attack, the statement said.

"Recognising the gravity of the situation and the immediate threat to the safety of the crew, MRCC Mumbai promptly established communication with the Oman Maritime Search and Rescue Centre (OMSC), and requested OMSC to assume the duties of Search Mission Coordinator (SMC) and render urgent assistance to the vessel and its crew," the Indian Coast Guard said.

Acting swiftly, OMSC initiated and coordinated the rescue operation by diverting a nearby vessel and deploying two rescue helicopters to the incident area, the ICG added.

Continuous coordination was maintained between the Mumbai and Oman rescue centres and other relevant stakeholders to monitor the developing situation and ensure the safety of the Indian crew.

Later on June 8, OMSC confirmed that all the crew members had been safely rescued by helicopters of the Oman Navy, it said.

The rescued crew members are reported to be safe, and no casualties or injuries have been reported. The vessel is presently anchored off Masirah, Oman, the ICG authorities said.

The successful rescue operation highlights the effectiveness of international maritime cooperation and the strong coordination mechanisms established between maritime rescue authorities in the region, they said.

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