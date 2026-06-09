Anil Kapoor’s son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor dismisses rumours of acting hiatus: ‘Haven’t stepped back’

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor’s son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, has dismissed speculation about him calling it quits on his acting career. Kapoor posted a clarification on X after a fan questioned his absence from films since the release of his 2022 Netflix film Thar.

The user praised Harshvardhan’s acting skills in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, adding that his performances were well received even if his films weren’t major blockbusters.

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The user urged Kapoor to return to acting.

Responding to the fan’s post, Harshvardhan wrote on X, “I haven’t stepped back at all been working on a new one since the day thar released it took 5 years to get Thar made.

“It took many years for vikram to make bhavesh and its taken me 2-3 years now to finish this film ok working on which I finish filming on June 30th. I’m also producing it,” Harshvardhan added.

“I guess people are used to actors doing multiple films a year .. if you want films like Bhavesh and Thar and Ak vs Ak and Ray it’s not gonna happen once or twice a year that’s just the reality .. but thank you and the new film is the best one yet 100 percent its extremely unique,” Harshvardhan further noted.

Harshvardhan started his journey in the film industry as an assistant director on Bombay Velvet, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

He made his acting debut with Mirzya in 2016 and went on to star in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

He also featured alongside his father Anil in AK vs AK, portraying a fictionalised version of himself. His most recent on-screen outing was the 2022 film Thar, in which he also served as a producer.