Rush fans cheer prog-rock gods’ comeback, Anika Nilles picks up Neil Peart’s sticks

More than a decade since their last full-fledged concert and six years since the death of stalwart drummer Neil Peart, Canadian prog-rock band Rush made an emotional return to the stage, opening their much-anticipated ‘Fifty Something Tour’ in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Founding members Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee were joined by the band’s new drummer, Anika Nilles, who stepped into one of rock music’s most critiqued roles.

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However, Nilles ruled the night, gathering loud cheers from a packed hall as she performed on the band’s mostly technically demanding classics — a 24-song catalogue, kicking off the show playing the instrumental intro for Xanadu.

She has also paid tribute to Peart’s enduring legacy over five decades by performing pieces such as Limelight, Far Cry, Bravado, Distant Early Warning, and The Spirit of Radio.

Veteran keyboardist Loren Gold (who previously toured with The Who) is Rush’s touring keyboardist, joining the core artists.

Before performing their iconic track Bravado, Lee and Lifeson dedicated the night to their bandmate, ‘The Professor’ Neil Peart.

Fifty Something Tour is not only Rush’s first show since Peart’s death in 2020, but also their first tour in any form since 2015.

For fans, the night was more than just a reunion concert. It marked the return of one of rock’s most influential bands, proving that while the lineup may have changed, the spirit of Rush remained intact.

Among those celebrating Rush's return was progressive metal drummer Mike Portnoy, a longtime admirer of Neil Peart. Sharing his reaction on Facebook, Portnoy called the comeback ‘magical’ and praised drummer Anika Nilles, writing that she ‘absolutely killed it’ in the best way imaginable. He also described the tributes to Peart as ‘so tasteful and emotional,’ admitting, “I'll admit I cried at a few points.”

Portnoy added, “Welcome back RUSH!”, saying the tour was a fitting way to honour both Peart's legacy and the band's enduring impact.

“My brother and I are huge Rush fans. They opened their new tour last night in LA. Played 3+ Hours & opened with a tight version of a 13 minute, and my favorite, song, Xanadu. Sold out. Everybody wore shirts from prior shows, in my case, 1981 Moving Pictures. Gonna see them again later this year,” a fan wrote on X.

Another post reads, “Absolutely insane night. @rushtheband was incredible,

@AnikaNilles killed it; the tributes to Neil were serious tear-jerkers. I have so many photos and videos, but for now, here you go. I’m ecstatic RUSH is back and thank you, Anika, for helping bring them back to us.”

Another highlight of the night was a special performance delivered by singer Aimee Mann.

“This is so bittersweet. Amiee Mann joining Rush for Time Stand Still and the tribute to Neil Peart on the screen,” a fan wrote.

Cheering for guitarist Alex Lifeson, another fan wrote, “This man is 72 and still shredding like it's 1980 LERXST SUPREMACY!!”

Formed in 1968, Rush shot to fame with virtuoso musicianship and progressive rock mastery. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, they earned 24 gold albums.

The Fifty Something Tour consists of 88 total shows spanning North America in 2026, followed by international dates in South America, the UK, and Europe in 2027.