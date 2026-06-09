Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater split after nearly three years together: Reports

Singer-actor Ariana Grande and Broadway star Ethan Slater have reportedly ended their relationship nearly three years after reports of their romance first emerged.

According to multiple international outlets, including People, TMZ and USA TODAY, Grande and Slater have broken up, nearly four years after meeting on the set of Wicked in 2022 and beginning a relationship the following year.

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“Ariana and Ethan broke up several months ago but they’ve remained friends since then and have nothing but respect and admiration for one another. This wasn’t a decision they took lightly but realized they were better off friends than in a committed relationship,” Page Six quoted a source as saying.

According to the source, Grande is currently feeling “really happy and focused on the next chapter with her Eternal Sunshine tour and the upcoming release of her album Petal”.

People magazine reported that Grande is "doing great" and "incredibly focused on preparing for her tour."

“She seemed very happy. It's all been very positive vibes. Being able to reconnect with fans after so many years made her very excited. She's been wanting to give her fans an amazing show and has put so much work into the show. Kicking off her tour was very emotional for her,” another source told the publication.

The reported split comes shortly after Grande, 32, launched her Eternal Sunshine Tour on June 6, marking her return to touring six years after the Sweetener World Tour.

Her new album, Petal, is scheduled for release on July 31.

Grande and Slater, 34, met while working on Wicked. Reports of their relationship first surfaced in July 2023. At the time, both were married — Grande to her now ex-husband Dalton Gomez and Slater to his estranged wife Lilly Jay.

Slater and Jay share a three-year-old son, Ezra.

The pair largely kept their relationship out of the public eye during their time together. However, Slater shared photos of Grande celebrating the holidays with family in December last year.