CID enters TMC Kalighat office near Mamata Banerjee's residence after hour-long standoff in signature row probe

A Bengal CID team on Tuesday entered the Trinamool Congress office in Kalighat, adjacent to the residence of former chief minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee, after an hour-long standoff with party leaders during a search linked to the alleged signature forgery controversy. A separate CID team also visited Abhishek Banerjee's Camac Street office.

The CID, accompanied by state police personnel and central forces, reached the party office at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street around noon as part of its ongoing investigation into the case. Women police personnel were also deployed during the operation.

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Investigators initially faced resistance from TMC leaders at the premises and were forced to wait outside the office. Former TMC MP and party treasurer Subhasish Chakraborty emerged from the building and engaged in a prolonged argument with CID officials over their entry.

According to sources, Chakraborty told the CID that Mamata and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee were in Delhi for a meeting of the Opposition INDIA bloc and that he could not permit a search in their absence.

CID officials reportedly informed him that the search was part of an ongoing investigation and was not dependent on the presence of any particular leader. Investigators also showed him a notice issued to Abhishek Banerjee and sought cooperation in carrying out the search.

Investigators reached the party office to ascertain details of the meeting in question, including who attended it and who signed the documents. The CID also intended to secure CCTV footage from the premises as part of the probe.

Chakraborty, however, said he was not authorised to permit entry and requested additional time, stating, “I do not have the authority to allow your entry. Please give us two to three days.”

Despite the initial resistance, the CID team eventually gained access to the TMC office in Kalighat. Police personnel and central forces remained deployed outside during the operation.

The CID, which is assisting the police investigation, first visited Abhishek's Kalighat residence on May 30 and asked him to appear before investigators on June 1. After the TMC national general secretary sought a 14-day extension, the agency rejected the request and served a fresh notice directing him to appear within seven days. However, Abhishek did not appear before the CID within the stipulated deadline, which expired on Monday.