‘Gullak’ Season 5: Is it time for the Mishra family to pull the curtains down?

Gullak Season 5 returns to the Mishra household with the same warmth and everyday mundaneness that has defined the series from the beginning. The setting is the same — tight family spaces, overlapping conversations, financial worries in the background, and humour drawn from the smallest domestic exchanges.

Nothing feels dramatically different at first, and that continuity is both the show’s comfort and its biggest creative test now.

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This season begins with the house itself undergoing a makeover. Fresh paint goes up, giving the impression of change. But underneath, the emotional fabric of the home remains exactly as it was.

Santosh Mishra (Jameel Khan) continues to juggle responsibility and anxiety, especially around money and long-term stability, including thoughts tied to a government housing scheme.

Shanti Devi (Geetanjali Kulkarni) remains the emotional backbone of the family, though her role this time carries a deeper undercurrent: she is beginning to confront what it means to be seen only through her duties as a wife and mother.

Aman (Harsh Mayar), the younger son, drifts through a subplot involving astrology and an online hustle, reflecting his uncertainty about direction in life, even if the track itself doesn’t fully land.

The most noticeable change is the recasting of elder son Annu. With Anant Vijay Joshi stepping into the role earlier played by Vaibhav Raj Gupta, the character’s place in the family remains the same, but the feel of it shifts. Annu is still working as a medical representative, still navigating professional pressure and a tentative romantic storyline, but the emotional familiarity audiences once had with him has subtly changed. It doesn’t disrupt the narrative, but it does slightly alter the family’s overall chemistry.

What has always made Gullak work is its ability to turn the ordinary into storytelling. A meal at the table, a neighbour’s comment, a small disagreement about expenses — these are the show’s building blocks. Earlier seasons made that simplicity feel fresh and deeply observant.

In Season 5, those same elements are still present, but they don’t always carry the same spark. The patterns are familiar, and at times the storytelling begins to feel like it is repeating its own rhythm rather than discovering something new within it.

The humour still comes from everyday banter and family dynamics, but it doesn’t always feel as spontaneous as before. There are moments where the dialogue feels written for effect rather than emerging naturally from the situation. The household remains lively, but the unpredictability that once gave it energy has started to soften.

The new season does try to expand its emotional and thematic range. Aman’s astrology venture is meant to reflect his confusion and search for identity, but it remains underdeveloped and never quite becomes compelling.

A parallel track involving Bittu Ki Mummy and a women’s collective brings in ideas around individuality and recognition within domestic life, but it stays fairly predictable in how it unfolds.

The strongest and most grounded arc belongs to Shanti Devi. Her storyline quietly explores the burden of being defined entirely by domestic roles, and the slow realisation that her identity has been absorbed into routine responsibilities. Geetanjali Kulkarni gives weight to moments that the writing doesn’t always fully support.

At its best, Gullak has always trusted its audience to find meaning in small, unspoken moments. Season 5 still has traces of that approach, but it is less consistent. The writing feels more aware of itself, more conscious of what it is trying to represent, and that awareness reduces some of its natural ease.

By the end of the season, a simple but unavoidable question emerges: how long can a story built on repetition continue to feel meaningful? After all, even if the walls of a house get a fresh coat of paint, the house itself remains the same.