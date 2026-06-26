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regular-article-logo Friday, 26 June 2026

Mohanlal announces new film titled ‘Athimanoharam’, to release in December

Also starring Meera Jasmine, ‘Athimanoharam’ will be directed by Tharun Moorthy

Entertainment Web Desk Published 26.06.26, 05:14 PM
Mohanlal new film

A poster of ‘Athimanoharam’ X/ @Mohanlal

Malayalam actor Mohanlal is set to feature in Tharun Moorthy’s upcoming film Athimanoharam, he announced on Thursday.

Sharing the first-look poster on X, Mohanlal wrote, “His world begins and ends with the people he calls family #Athimanoharam #TharunMoorthy #AshiqUsman.”

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The poster shows Mohanlal adjusting the pleats of Meera Jasmine’s saree, with the two standing in a homely setting. The film’s title is displayed below.

Mohanlal is set to portray a police officer, while Meera Jasmine will appear as his wife.

“His world begins and ends with the people he calls family,” reads the caption on X.

Athimanoharam marks Mohanlal’s reunion with Moorthy, who previously directed him in the 2025 crime thriller Thudarum.

The film is backed by producer Ashiq Usman, whose credits include Mollywood Times (2026) and Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira (2025).

On the work front, Mohanlal was last seen in Drishyam 3, the third chapter of his blockbuster Drishyam franchise. He will next be seen in Jude Anthany Joseph’s Thudakkam, scheduled to release in theatres during Onam. The film will mark Mohanlal’s daughter, Vismaya, acting debut.

Athimanoharam is set to hit theatres on December 24.

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