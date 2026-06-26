‘No, we told that story’: Filmmaker Brad Bird dismisses possibility of ‘Ratatouille’ sequel

Filmmaker Brad Bird, in a recent interview, dismissed the idea of a Ratatouille revisit, saying the story was complete with the 2007 film.

During a conversation with Collider, Bird said questions about a sequel come up often, but he has always turned the idea down.

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“They’ve made little feints towards that to see how I would react. They’ll, like, crack a joke, but the joke will be a little bit serious, like, ‘Would you?’ And I’m like, ‘No, we told that story.”

“Any time you do something that ends up connecting with people, they automatically think, ‘How about another?’” Bird added.

Released on June 29, 2007, Ratatouille follows Remy, a rat with an exceptional sense of taste who dreams of becoming a chef in Paris despite the odds. He teams up with Alfredo Linguini, a young kitchen worker, and together they secretly prepare acclaimed dishes at the renowned Gusteau’s restaurant.

The film’s voice ensemble features Patton Oswalt (Remy) and Lou Romano (Linguini), along with Ian Holm, Peter O’Toole, Janeane Garofalo, Brad Garrett, Brian Dennehy, Peter Sohn and Will Arnett. Ratatouille received widespread critical acclaim and strong box office success, winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

While Bird ruled out another Ratatouille film, he said he remains open to revisiting his other popular animated franchise, The Incredibles.

“I could see another 'Incredibles' film,” he said.

Bird’s 2004 film The Incredibles centres on a family of superheroes who are forced into retirement and later reunite to save the world. The film earned the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and received a sequel, Incredibles 2, in 2018.

A third instalment in the franchise is scheduled for release in 2028.