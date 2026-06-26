Kevin Rankin, Noel Fisher to star in Ray Mendoza's ‘Blood On The Promontory’

Actor Kevin Rankin, known for "East New York" and Noel Fisher of "Shameless", became the latest addition to the star cast of "Warfare" filmmaker Ray Mendoza's directorial "Blood On The Promontory".

The actors will join the previously announced cast, which includes actors Sam Worthington, Jai Courtney, Jack Quaid, Jaeden Martell, and LaMonica Garrett, among others, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

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The film follows convicts trying to escape through the mountains following a violent train robbery, while shackled together by foot. While on the run, they must survive both the unforgiving landscape and the growing mistrust between each other. It is set in 1871's Wyoming.

The details of the roles of the actors are kept under wraps.

It is produced by Nina Yang Bongiovi, Paul Hadad, Glenn Kleczkowski, and Mark Gillard.

Rankin started acting with his role in the 1990's show "Unsolved Mysteries". He had his breakthrough in 2006 with his role of Herc in NBC's drama series "Friday Night Lights". He last featured in the ABC crime drama series "R J Decker", which released on March 3.

Noel Fisher is also known for roles in projects such as "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "Hatfields & McCoys". His latest work is "CognAItive", which released in 20255.





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