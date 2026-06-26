Did Alia Bhatt make a cameo in Anurag Kashyap’s film? Here’s what we know

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt rose to fame with her effortless performances and captivating screen presence. But did you know that shortly after making her big-screen debut in Karan Johar’s 2012 film Student of the Year, she made a blink-and-miss cameo in Anurag Kashyap’s thriller Ugly?

Released in 2013, Ugly is a psychological thriller that follows the frantic search for a 10-year-old girl named Kali. The investigation devolves into a dark, cynical exploration of human greed, ego, and moral corruption, as the adults involved use the tragedy to settle their own personal vendettas.

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The film stars Rahul Bhat, Ronit Roy, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Vineet Kumar Singh and Surveen Chawla in lead roles. During a sequence of the film, Alia appeared in a few seconds frame —- where she played the younger version of Kolhapure’s character, Shalini Bose.

Anurag Kashyap considers Alia Bhatt one of the finest performers in the country. However, in an interview, he has stated that casting her in a leading role depends on whether her high star fee would impact his film’s realistic budget.

“I think Alia is one of the best performers in the country, and I always reach out to her after watching her work. But I keep quiet when I don’t like something she’s done. I would love to (work with her) if it doesn’t affect the budget and the dynamics of my film, but it also has to come from the other side,” Kashyap said.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming spy-thriller Alpha, co-starring Sharvari.

The film is directed by Shiv Rawail, known for the Netflix series The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984, and films like Fan and Dhoom 3. It is produced by Aditya Chopra.