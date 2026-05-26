Ranveer Singh makes first public appearance after cine workers’ ban over ‘Don 3’ row

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport late on Monday night, hours after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against him over his reported exit from Don 3.

Videos and pictures shared by paparazzi showed Ranveer arriving at the airport dressed in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket. The actor, wearing a black face mask and sunglasses, was seen walking into the airport amid tight security.

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The development came shortly after FWICE announced a boycott of the actor for allegedly walking out of filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 days before the shoot of the film was scheduled to begin.

Farhan and Ranveer have reportedly been engaged in a dispute over the film since last year.

According to FWICE, Farhan had approached the body last month alleging that Ranveer’s exit from the project had caused losses of around Rs 45 crore.

“The complaint was filed by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar before IFTDA on 11th April 2026, following which the matter was officially referred to FWICE for further course of action and appropriate intervention. In accordance with the principles of fairness, transparency, and natural justice, FWICE convened meetings to hear the matter from all concerned parties,” the cine workers’ body said in a statement.

“During the proceedings, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani informed FWICE that they have already incurred approximately Rs. 45 crores towards the pre-production of the film. He expressed grave concern that the sudden withdrawal of such a leading actor from the project at an advanced stage could expose the producer to severe financial losses and adversely affect the overall execution of the film,” the FWICE letter stated.

Later on Monday night, Ranveer’s spokesperson issued a statement addressing the controversy and the non-cooperation directive.

“Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect,” the statement said.

“While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead,” it added.

Don 3 was announced by Excel Entertainment in August 2023 with Ranveer stepping into the titular role earlier portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.