Coke Studio Bangla kicks off Season 4 with Nazrul Geeti ‘Room Jhoom’

Coke Studio Bangla has returned with its fourth season, opening with Room Jhoom, a Nazrul Sangeet inspired by an Ottoman-Turkish folk melody.

The season was launched coinciding the birth anniversary of Bangladesh’s national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. This is not the first time that a Nazrul composition was adapted for Coke Studio Bangla. The first season featured the song Bulbuli while Season 2 featured Darale Duayre.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the organisers, Room Jhoom is rooted in “Üsküdar'a Gider Iken”, an Ottoman-Turkish folk song that Nazrul adapted into a Bengali monsoon poem, which later became popular across generations in Bengal.

The new song brings together Bangladeshi singers Mahtim Shakib and Nusrat Jahan with Turkish artistes Elif Hande Cevgel and Mustafa Ipek.

The song marks Mahtim’s debut on the Coke Studio Bangla platform, while Nusrat begins her musical journey as a singer through the show.

The season is expected to feature eight songs, each based on distinct emotional and musical themes.

Coke Studio Bangla, launched in 2022, produced and curated by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob. The song Room Jhoom has been arranged and produced by Shuvendu Das Shuvo.

“Room Jhoom has always been a song of movement and longing, now it lives as a harmony echoing through rain-soaked streets. Here, that sound melts into the storm itself. Through the voices of Mahtim, Nusrat, Hande, and Mustafa, alongside Shuvendu’s immersive arrangement, Turkish folk textures blend seamlessly into the heart of a Bengali monsoon,” the makers said.

“In Bengal, rain has never been just weather; it is reunion, remembrance, and the quiet return of unfinished feelings. Room Jhoom captures that real magic, where every raindrop feels like a memory finding its way home,” they added.