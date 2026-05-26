Ashutosh Rana, Renuka Shahane renew wedding vows on 25th marriage anniversary

Actor-couple Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in an intimate ceremony with family and friends on Monday.

Sharing a video from the anniversary celebrations on Instagram, Rana wrote, “Full time passes by with joy, don’t know its passing, seems like yesterday. 25 years of marriage anniversary of me and dearest Renuka ji.”

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The photos and videos in the carousel offer glimpses of the couple performing a puja together, seeking divine blessings, followed by a garland exchange and cake cutting ceremony.

Reflecting on 25 years together, Rana highlighted how his marriage with Renuka has been a journey of mutual respect and growth.

“Marriage is the divine drama that helps in the expansion and expansion of each other that helps to convince the man and the man that "half the world is yours and the half the world is yours. If you learn to bet, then the whole world is yours.”

“The place where two rivers meet each other, where they meet, that place is considered a holy pilgrimage. Similarly, in the Varnashram system, the home is also a pilgrimage. Because after marriage two different consciousnesses become integral to each other as witnesses. Their dual expiry to converge into Advait,” Rana further said.

“The blessings of the most revered Gurudev Bhagwan Dadaji, blessings of parents, family and goodwill of loving friends are the half of our life. I am filled with grace towards the supreme power who gave me and dearest Renuka ji the opportunity to be companion, follower and pioneer of each other in my life journey. Blessings remain with regards,” Rana signed off.

Rana and Renuka tied the knot in 2001 after dating for several years. The couple are parents to two sons, Shauryaman and Satyendra.

Renuka rose to household fame through the popular show Circus, which also featured Shah Rukh Khan, and later as the host of Surabhi and Antakshari. She is also remembered for her performance in Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

On the other hand, Rana is known for movies like Dushman, Raaz, LOC Kargil, War, Pathaan, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Sonchiriya.