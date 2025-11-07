Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour share laughs at ‘Stranger Things 5’ premiere amid harassment reports

Days after reports about Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown accusing co-star David Harbour of bullying and harassment took the internet by storm, the duo made an appearance at the world premiere of Season 5 of the Netflix series, sharing laughs and posing together.

This appearance has led fans to wonder whether the reports about the allegations made by the 21-year-old were false.

At the world premiere of the final instalment of the Netflix series in Los Angeles, Brown and Harbour posed for the camera on the red carpet and shared a few laughs. The premiere was held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Donning a lacy black gown, Brown spoke to Harbour enthusiastically during the photo sessions.

Videos of the moment soon went viral on social media. “That's right!! Shut down the rumours,” a netizen wrote on Instagram. “The way she looks at him does not speak bad blood to me,” another fan commented. “Who thought the rumors were true? Nah I didn’t,” shared an Instagram user.

A Stranger Things fan pointed out that it might have been a PR strategy to generate buzz ahead of the show’s return. “Publicists really know how to put a spin on these things for the premiere,” they wrote.

“Sorry but I believe the rumors. This reeks of PR/contractual obligations. Just because they posed for photos together here doesn’t mean anything. Hell, she filmed with him for 12 straight months, what’s a few minutes on the red carpet,” a conflicted fan commented.

Earlier this week, reports by Daily Mail and Radar Online mentioned that Brown had submitted extensive complaints against Harbour, alleging bullying and harassment during the filming of Stranger Things’ final season.

Apart from Brown, David Harbour’s ex-wife, Lily Allen, has also reportedly filed a complaint of harassment against the actor.

Amid the controversy surrounding Brown and Harbour, an old interview clip of the latter has resurfaced online, in which the actor speaks about his bond with the 21-year-old actress. “Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young… I knew her before any of this big fame hit. I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry,” Harbour said in a 2021 interview.

The much-admired father-daughter dynamic of David Harbour’s Jim Hopper and Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven is one of the key highlights of the sci-fi show.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins during the 1980s, the Duffer Brothers' sci-fi series stars Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard in lead roles. The disappearance of Schnapp’s Will Byers in the pilot episode sparks a chain of events that culminate in Brown’s Eleven (aka Jane Hopper) defeating Vecna, the murderous antagonist from an alternate dimension, using telekinesis in the Season 4 finale.

The first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 will be released on November 26, while episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on Christmas, and the finale will drop on New Year’s Eve.