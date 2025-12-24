Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ inches closer to Rs 600-crore mark in India

Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller Dhurandhar is inching towards the Rs 600-crore mark at the domestic box office after 19 days of theatrical run, trade figures show.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the spy thriller has earned Rs 589.50 crore nett in India so far.

Dhurandhar began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 207.25 crore nett in Week 1. It had a record-breaking second weekend in theatres, minting Rs 111 crore nett on Day 9 and 10, cumulatively.

On its second Monday, the film added another Rs 30.5 crore nett to its earnings. On Tuesday, it earned Rs 30.5 crore nett, followed by Rs 25.5 crore nett on Wednesday and Rs 23.25 crore nett on second Thursday.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer had a record-breaking third weekend earning Rs 95.25 crore nett. The third Monday added Rs 16.5 crore nett to the collection, followed by Rs 17.25 crore nett on third Tuesday.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, the film follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. Inspired by real events, Dhurandhar features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan alongside Singh.