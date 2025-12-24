James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ grosses Rs 100-crore in India

Avatar: Fire and Ash, the latest instalment in filmmaker James Cameron’s long-running sci-fi franchise, has crossed the Rs 100-crore gross mark in India after five days of theatrical run, trade figures show.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Avatar: Fire and Ash earned Rs 85.50 crore nett over its first five days of release, the highest for a Hollywood film in India in 2025. The gross collection stands at Rs 103.3 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film began its box office journey in India with a collection of Rs 19 crore nett. The first weekend contributed Rs 48.25 crore nett. The collections dropped to Rs 9 crore nett on first Monday, followed by Rs 9.25 crore nett on first Tuesday.

Fire and Ash emerged as the 15th highest-grossing film of all time at the global box office, as per trade reports.

The film has earned USD 398.6 million in five days globally, as per Box Office Mojo. It dethroned Thunderbolts*, which had earned USD 382 million in its lifetime.

In North America, the film earned USD 102.4 million. Overseas markets contributed USD 296.2 million.

Starring Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington, Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third instalment in the billion-dollar Avatar franchise directed by Cameron. The original film, set in a fictional celestial body named Pandora, released in 2009 and revolved around the Na’vi people and their fight against human colonisers.

Returning alongside Worthington and Saldaña are Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco and Dileep Rao.

Oona Chaplin of Game of Thrones fame joins the cast as Varang, the leader of the Ash People.