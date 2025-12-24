Delhi BJP leader who harassed football coach over Hindi apologises after backlash

Delhi BJP councillor Renu Chaudhary who was seen in a viral video threatening a foreign football coach over his inability to speak Hindi has now issued a public apology after facing backlash online.

Chaudhary, posted a video apology on social media, saying she had no intention of hurting anyone. “If my words have hurt anyone, I apologise,” she said.

The party leadership had also distanced itself from her remarks.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva told IANS that the party had taken note of the incident and asked Chaudhary to clarify her position. “Renu Chaudhary has expressed regret for threatening an African coach to learn Hindi. We had called her and she also posted a video on social media apologising for the language used,” Sachdeva said.

The apology followed criticism after footage surfaced showing her confronting an African-origin football coach working with children in a public park in Delhi’s Pratapganj area.

In a video that circulated widely on social media showed Chaudhary aggressively questioning a foreign national who has been living in the neighbourhood for several years and coaching local children in football.

“You are not serious. Tum serious ho hi nahi meri baat ke liye (You are not serious about what I am saying). Sun ke bhi razi nahi ho tum (You are not willing to listen even after hearing me). Kyu nahi seekhi Hindi? (Why haven’t you learnt Hindi?) Agar agle 1 mahine mein Hindi nahi seekhi, isse park cheen lo (If he does not learn Hindi in the next one month, take the park away from him),” Chaudhary was heard saying in the video.

Linking language to livelihood, she added, “Yaha ka paisa kha rahe ho toh mu mein bhi Hindi bolna seekho (If you are earning money here, then learn to speak Hindi as well).”

The video triggered criticism across social media platforms, with users describing the councillor’s conduct as bullying, xenophobic and an abuse of power.

One X user wrote that the incident reflected “how authority is misused to intimidate people who have little institutional protection.”