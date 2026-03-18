Miley Cyrus takes ‘Hannah Montana’ fans down memory lane in teaser of Disney’s 20th Anniversary Special

Singer-actress Miley Cyrus takes Hannah Montana fans back to the set of the Disney show in a new teaser for the series’ 20th Anniversary Special. The special episode is set to debut on March 24 on Disney+, exactly 20 years after the original show premiered on Disney Channel.

The one-minute-24-second-long video begins with a shot of Miley’s Malibu home from the show. The video then cuts to her iconic pink suitcase, with the show’s title track The Best of Both Worlds playing in the background.

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From discussing co-star crushes to reflecting on the most emotional moments of her journey, Miley takes Hannah Montana fans down memory lane. The video also shows her singing The Climb for a packed auditorium that echoes with chants of “Hannah! Hannah!”.

The video features Miley’s on-and-off-screen father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and her mother Tish Cyrus.

Hannah Montana first premiered in 2006 and ran for four seasons until 2011. The series earned four nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards for outstanding children’s program.

The story followed Miley Stewart, a teenager living in Malibu, California, who secretly leads a double life as the famous pop singer Hannah Montana. It became a major hit with children and tweens and later spawned a theatrical film released in April 2009 during the show’s third season.

Alongside Cyrus, the cast included Emily Osment as Lilly Truscott, Hannah’s best friend, and Mitchel Musso as Oliver Oken, another close friend.

During its run, the series also featured appearances from several high-profile guest stars, including Dolly Parton, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Dwayne Johnson, Larry David, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Kelly Ripa and Lisa Rinna.

“Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection. The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years,” Miley said in a statement.

Hannah Montana garnered over 5 million viewers per episode since its premiere in March 2006. Its success followed the release of its soundtrack in the form of five studio albums, a Billboard Hot 200 record break, the Best of Both Worlds Tour, a concert film and a theatrical film.