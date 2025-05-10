MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'Anora' star Mikey Madison to feature alongside Kirsten Dunst in new film 'Reptilia'

The upcoming thriller will be directed by Alejandro Landes Echavarria, best known for the 2019 film 'Monos'

PTI Published 10.05.25, 04:28 PM
Mikey Madison, Kirsten Dunst

Mikey Madison, Kirsten Dunst Instagram, IMDb

"Anora" star Mikey Madison is set to feature alongside Kirsten Dunst in the upcoming thriller, titled "Reptilia".

Filmmaker Alejandro Landes Echavarria, best known for 2019's "Monos", will direct the film, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

"Reptilia" follows a dental hygienist, who is seduced by a mysterious mermaid into the dark and wet underworld of Florida’s exotic animal trade.

The script of the film is penned by Echavarria and Duke Merriman.

It is produced under Imperative Entertainment, Pastel and AF Films, alongside Echavarria's A Stela Cine.

Madison's latest film "Anora" released last year and earned her an Oscar in best actress category.

Dunst most recently appeared in "Civil War" (2024). It was directed by Alex Garland.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

