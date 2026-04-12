‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’: Meryl Streep reviews Karan Johar’s look in new promo

Meryl Streep reviewed filmmaker Karan Johar’s look during a promotional interaction for The Devil Wears Prada 2, in a new video shared by 20th Century Studios.

In the video posted on Instagram, Streep is seen observing Johar’s outfit, particularly his footwear, before delivering her verdict: “You have the perfect shoes on today”. Johar was wearing shoes from Prada.

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The exchange took place during the film’s international promotional tour in Tokyo, where Streep was joined by co-star Anne Hathaway. In the same interaction, Hathaway asked Johar, “Do you judge their shoes?” to which he replied, “All the time”. They broke into laughter at the response.

Earlier, Johar shared photographs with Streep and Hathaway on Instagram, along with a detailed caption reflecting on the meeting.

“This is not a caption. This is a confession. I am singularly obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep. In many ways she has been my guru in the art of acting & portraying characters across cinema!! I have watched The Devil Wears Prada no less than 47 times. I have quoted it at dinner tables, in edit suites and in board meetings (no kidding!) So when I tell you that standing next to HER & them today, I felt the ground shift, please believe me. I tried very hard to be calm and composed but here’s another confession - my knees were RATTLING!” he wrote.

“They were both so warm and welcoming. This image is going in my will. Stay tuned, there’s so much more…because I had a chat with the favourites of the season. OH and one more thing…that’s all,” the filmmaker added.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 reunites the original cast — Streep, Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci — with director David Frankel. New cast members including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B. J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1.