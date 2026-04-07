‘My knees were rattling’: Karan Johar shares fanboy moment with ‘guru’ Meryl Streep

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar on Tuesday confessed his admiration for actress Meryl Streep and her film The Devil Wears Prada, saying how she has been his “guru in the art of acting” and “portraying characters across cinema”.

Twenty years after the release of The Devil Wears Prada, Streep, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway are returning to the world of fashion and workplace politics in an upcoming sequel, slated to release on May 22.

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Sharing photos from a recent meet with Streep and Hathaway, Karan wrote on Instagram, “This is not a caption. This is a confession. I am singularly obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep.”

Speaking about the 2006 film, Karan said, “I have watched The Devil Wears Prada no less than 47 times. I have quoted it at dinner tables, in edit suites and in board meetings (no kidding!) So when I tell you that standing next to HER & them today, I felt the ground shift, please believe me. I tried very hard to be calm and composed but here’s a another confession - my knees were RATTLING.”

Calling the meeting “unforgettable”, Karan added, “They were both so warm and welcoming. This image is going in my will. Stay tuned, there’s so much more…because I had a chat with the favourites of the season. OH and one more thing…that’s all.”

While Karan twinned with Streep in an all-black suit, Hathaway exuded elegance in a blue knitted oversized top paired with a brown skirt

The post sparked a flurry of reactions. Reacting to the post, actress Tara Sutaria called the meeting in the comments section, “Epic.” Divya Dutta wrote, “Precious.” Karan’s friend and industry colleague Farah Khan Kunder wrote in the comments section, “Omg!! We saw it together for the first time!! Why rnt u smiling more?? This is literally ur best wish cm true (sic).”

Actor Puneet Malhotra said, “Meryl Streep must have felt so good to meet the character she played.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will follow Streep as Runway magazine’s editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly, as she grapples with the decline of print journalism and attempts to find her footing in a struggling industry.

Priestly finds herself in conflict with Emily Blunt’s character — her former assistant — who is now a powerful executive at a luxury group controlling advertising revenue that Priestly urgently needs.

The film was both a critical and commercial success, grossing USD 326 million worldwide at the box office.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1.