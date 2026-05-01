Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan on ‘King’ set in Cape Town after pregnancy announcement

Leaked pictures from the South African schedule of the filming for King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, are currently doing the rounds on social media.

The pictures, seemingly taken during the shoot for a music sequence, were posted after Deepika announced her second pregnancy on April 19.

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Although undated, the pictures were clicked during the film’s shooting at Cape Town. They show Deepika, dressed in a floral-print gown, walking hand-in-hand on set. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, sported a printed shirt, which he kept unbuttoned. Other crew members can be seen around the duo.

The images soon drew attention on Reddit, where netizens gushed over the actors. “Great styling for both,” one of them wrote. “SRK looking incredible for 60. He doesn’t need all the CGI they end up using in the final product. Hopefully they tone that shit down but since this is obviously a flashback I’m guessing they won’t,” another commented, heaping praise on Shah Rukh.

“My eyes always land on Deepika even if she's not in focus in the pic, even when I haven't read the caption to expect her in the pic. She's something else man, look at her,” came another response.

Deepika took to Instagram on April 19 and shared a picture of their daughter Dua sitting on her lap and holding a pregnancy test kit in her hand along with her parents.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again and is set to appear next in Siddharth Anand’s King, alongside Shah Rukh. She is also part of director Atlee’s upcoming project opposite Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22XA6.

King is slated to release during Christmas this year. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Bachchan.

Red Chillies Entertainment dropped the title teaser of King in November last year to mark the actor’s 60th birthday.

The teaser hints that Shah Rukh’s character, widely feared as King, is a former gangster. Scenes from his past, where he mercilessly kills people — good or bad — dominate the video.