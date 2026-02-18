McKenna Grace to feature in Netflix’s Scooby-Doo live-action series as Daphne

Actress McKenna Grace is set to feature in Netflix’s Scooby-Doo live-action series. She will star as a young Daphne Blake in the show, which will delve into how the Mystery Inc. gang first met each other.

“Oh my jeepers. I can’t believe life is real I could cry all over again just looking at this announcement. So thankful, SO excited,” the 19-year-old actress wrote on Instagram sharing a screenshot of a news report.

Grace is known for her roles as a child prodigy in Gifted (2017), Phoebe Spengler in Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) and Frozen Empire (2024), and young Paige in Young Sheldon. She has also gained recognition for her work in The Handmaid’s Tale, I, Tonya, and The Haunting of Hill House.

Created by Midnight Radio, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, the project is based on characters created by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears for production company Hanna-Barbera back in 1969.

With more than a dozen animated series and three theatrical films, the half-a-century old cartoon Scooby-Doo remains one of the most beloved and memorable shows ever. The live-action series is a modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their special dog.

“During their final summer at Camp Ruby-Spears, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever-so-handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets,” reads the official synopsis of the upcoming show on Netflix Tudum.

The series will be executive produced by Rosenberg and Appelbaum, as well as Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman (via Berlanti Productions), and André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner (via Midnight Radio).