Matt Damon’s Odysseus goes all out against the Trojan soldiers in new clip from Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

Matt Damon’s Odysseus emerges from the Trojan Horse and attacks the soldiers of Troy in a six-minute clip from Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey.

The clip, played before the US screenings of Sinners and One Battle After Another in select IMAX screens in the US, depicts the story of the Trojan horse.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scene reportedly begins with Jon Bernthal’s Menelaus, king of Sparta, asking Tom Holland’s Telemachus, son of Odysseus, “Did you hear the story of the horse?” Telemachus says that he has heard of it.

“Did you hear it from the inside?” Bernthal said. Matt Damon’s Odysseus, Bernthal, and many other Greeks were shown getting inside a giant wooden horse perched by the shore of Troy. The Trojans could be seen cheering as Odysseus listens from inside the Trojan Horse.

Soon after, Odysseus and his men get jostled as the Trojans bring the horse to the land and plunge swords inside to check for hidden Greeks inside.

The horse is kept at the steps of a massive building within the city of Troy. As time passes, Damon’s Odysseus takes matters into his own hands. In a close-up view, we see Damon drop a rope to climb down and stealthily attack the sentry.

Without any dialogues, the Greeks attack the Trojans. Odysseus shoots the men with arrows and the Greeks turn the gears that will open the gates to the walled city of Troy.

When the gates open, a swarm of Greek soldiers barge in. Menelaus sports his helmet and raises his arms in triumph. Brief images of men in full armour, a cryptic monster and a head being lopped off of a marble sculpture are also seen.

However, cast members including Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson did not appear in the clip.

The Odyssey is based on Homer’s Greek classic and follows Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, on his treacherous voyage home after the Trojan War. The film is currently in production and is scheduled for release on 17 July, 2026.

The film boasts a star-studded cast including Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Mia Goth.

Filming for The Odyssey began earlier this year in Greece, Italy and Morocco.