‘Inspector Zende’: Manoj Bajpayee-starrer crime thriller gets a release date on Netflix

Also starring Jim Sarbh, the crime thriller is set to premiere on Netflix in September

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.08.25, 10:12 AM
A poster of ‘Inspector Zende’

A poster of ‘Inspector Zende’ Instagram

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer crime thriller Inspector Zende will drop on Netflix on September 5, the streamer announced on Friday. Bajpayee is set to play the titular cop entrusted with the task of catching Interpol’s most wanted criminal Carl Bhojra (Jim Sarbh) in the film.

“Interpol’s most wanted meets Mumbai’s most unstoppable. Can Carl Bhojraj escape this time? Watch Inspector Zende, out 5 September, only on Netflix,” the streaming platform wrote alongside a new poster of the film on Instagram.

Directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar, the film follows Inspector Zende’s hunt for Interpol’s most wanted criminal, Carl Bhojraj, who is responsible for 32 murders. Bhojraj is reportedly hiding in Goa after he escaped from prison. Meanwhile, the nation watches closely the extensive manhunt.

Fifteen years ago, it was Zende who had tracked Bhojraj down after a lengthy chase, earning widespread respect. Now, with Bhojraj on the run again, Zende has been assigned to lead the search.

Inspector Zende is produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut.

On the work front, Bajpayee was last seen in Kanu Behl’s Despatch. The 56-year-old actor is also awaiting the release of Prime Video’s popular spy thriller series The Family Man season 3. Sarbh, on the other hand, last appeared in Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa.

