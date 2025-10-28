‘Man on the Run’: Trailer out for Prime Video documentary on Paul McCartney

Man on the Run, a documentary chronicling Paul McCartney’s post-Beatles years and the creation of Wings with his wife Linda, will stream globally on Prime Video next year, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

The documentary will begin streaming on February 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville, the documentary offers “unprecedented access to previously unseen footage and rare archival materials,” tracing McCartney’s evolution as a solo artist while confronting personal and creative challenges that defined a new era of his career.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios, Man on the Run is produced by Tremolo in association with MPL and Polygram Entertainment. Producers include Morgan Neville, Chloe Simmons, and Meghan Walsh for Tremolo; Scott Rodger and Ben Chappell for MPL; and Michele Anthony and David Blackman for Polygram Entertainment. Executive producers are Caitrin Rogers and Paul McCartney.

The film will release in select theatres ahead of its Prime Video debut across more than 240 countries and territories.

Man on the Run also serves as the launchpad for a broader collaboration between Paul McCartney, Universal Music Group, and Amazon, set to unfold over the next year. The partnership will feature exclusive music releases, limited-edition merchandise drops through Amazon Music, and commentary from McCartney himself.

The rollout coincides with the November 4 release of McCartney’s new book Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run on Amazon and Audible, followed by WINGS, a definitive self-titled collection arriving on streaming platforms and limited-edition vinyl on November 7.

McCartney will also begin his Got Back tour across North America later this year.