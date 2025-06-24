‘Mamushi’ rapper Yuki Chiba to collaborate with Riot Games for Valorant Champions Tour Pacific anthem

Riot Games on Tuesday announced a collaboration with Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba for the music anthem of Valorant Champions Tour 2025: Pacific Stage 2, slated to take place from July 15 to August 31.

The song titled Shinpai Muyou will mark Yuki Chiba’s first-ever gaming collaboration. The rapper went viral last year for his chill rapping sequence in Megan Thee Stallion’s track Mamushi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shinpai Muyou will be released by Coup D'Etat Recordings globally on all streaming platforms on July 11. Riot Games will also be releasing a music video on the VCT Pacific YouTube channel on the same day.

“I hope our fans are hyped to hear the song! Music is a huge part of how we celebrate the incredible fandom in our region. So, being able to work with someone as talented as Yuki Chiba to create our anthem is a dream, especially since we are hosting our Finals roadshow in Japan for the first time. I hope the track will inspire our fans and pro-teams as we get ready to jump back into the VCT Pacific action soon!” said Jake Sin, Head of Valorant Esports, APAC.

Shinpai Muyou features a bouncy bassline and upbeat drums. Yuki Chiba’s signature flow floats on top of the beat, filled with catchy one-liners and a dynamic chorus.

“Shinpai Muyou is a reminder to myself and my fans to not worry and always believe in yourself. There’s no need to stress when you can just vibe”, said Yuki Chiba.

The anthem comes as VCT Pacific prepares to kick off Stage 2 of the season that will culminate in a grand finals roadshow in Japan for the first time.

Results from Stage 2 will determine, in part, the four teams that qualify for Valorant Champions later this year in Paris. Two of the teams will qualify through Stage 2, with the third and fourth slots decided based on overall championship points accumulated throughout the 2025 season.

VCT Pacific Stage 2 will begin on July 15 in Seoul, Korea, with finals taking place on August 30 and 31 in Tokyo, Japan.

Tickets for the tournament will be open for sale soon. More information about ticketing and the tournament is available on the Valorant Esports website.