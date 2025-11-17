Malayalam actress Meera Vasudevan confirms her third divorce after one year of marriage

Malayalam actress Meera Vasudevan, who is known for playing Sumithra in the television series Kudumbavilakku, confirmed a divorce from cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam, her third, on Sunday.

The 43-year-old actress penned a short note on Instagram alongside a selfie to clarify her relationship status after months of silence. According to her note, the actress got divorced in August.

“I, Actress Meera Vasudevan, aka @officialmeeravasudevan, officially declare that I am now single since Aug 2025. I am at a most wonderful and peaceful phase of my life,” the note reads.

In the selfie, the actress opted for a maroon sari and kept her hair loose. However, the post doesn’t clarify whether she and Vipin are legally divorced or separated.

Meera and Vipin got married in May 2024 at an intimate wedding ceremony that took place in Coimbatore. The former couple met on the sets of Kudumbavilakku. Vipin is yet to share a comment on their divorce.

Earlier, Meera got married to Vishal Agarwal in 2005, but they got divorced in 2010. Later, the actress again got married to Malayalam actor John Kokken, from whom she separated in 2016.

Meera Vasudevan, born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, in a Tamil family, is an actress who predominantly works in films and TV shows in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages.

Some of her renowned projects include Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, Thanmathra, Unnai Charanadaindhen, Oruvan, 13B: Fear Has a New Address, Thodi Life Thoda Magic and Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii.

The actress currently plays Sujatha in the television show Madhuranombarakattu, airing on Zee Keralam.