Malayalam actor Kannan Pattambi passes away at 62 due to kidney failure

Malayalam actor Kannan Pattambi passed away at the age of 62 on Sunday, his brother, filmmaker-actor Major Ravi said on Monday.

Pattambi was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode after being diagnosed with kidney issues.

Sharing the news of Pattambi’s demise with fans on Facebook, Ravi wrote, “My dear brother, Kannan Pattambi, who used to be a movie production controller, passed away last night at 11.41 pm. Funeral at Pattambi Njangattiri's house premises, today evening 4 o'clock. My younger brother, Kannan Pattambi, left for his heavenly abode. Om Shanti.”

Pattambi worked as a production controller and actor in the Malayalam film industry. He was the brother of Major Ravi, a former Indian Army officer who later became to be known as a filmmaker specialising in military and national security–themed films.

Pattambi’s acting credits include Pulimurugan, Ananthabhadram, Odiyan, Keerthichakra, Vettam, Crazy Gopalan, Kandahar, Thantra and 12th Man. His upcoming film Rachel, starring Honey Rose, will be Pattambi’s final big-screen appearance.

Final rites of the actor will be held this afternoon at Pattambi Njangattiri’s house premises in Kozhikode.