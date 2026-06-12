Maharashtra Cyber Police summon comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra over viral Rs 370 biryani remark

Comedian Pranit More, web developer Himanshu Jangra and others have been summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Police after being booked for allegedly disseminating objectionable content online, an official said on Thursday.

The development comes days after More drew criticism over a viral video featuring an audience member who claimed he deserved intimacy after buying a woman biryani on a date.

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The remark drew widespread criticism online, with many users accusing the comedian of normalising harassment by laughing along, engaging with the story and rewarding the audience member during the interaction.

After examining viral clips from the show as part of a preliminary probe, Maharashtra Cyber Police lodged a case at the Nodal Cyber Police Station, an official said.

“One of the viral clips featured remarks by Himanshu Jangra suggesting an entitlement to physical intimacy in exchange for money spent during a date, which portrayed women in a derogatory manner and trivialised consent.”

According to the official, authorities also raised concerns over a clip in which Dr Sejal Pawar commented on medical cadavers and deceased male bodies used for educational purposes, terming the remarks inappropriate and disrespectful.

Authorities said the clips were posted on platforms like YouTube and Instagram in a bid to generate greater viewership and engagement.

Taking note of the viral video and media reports, The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned More and Jangra.

In a press release posted on X, chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar also asked the Haryana DGP to submit a report within seven days.

The official further noted that Maharashtra Cyber has issued an advisory asking content creators, influencers and internet users to ensure their online content complies with the law.

The police also urged people to refrain from sharing the material, noting that the circulation of obscene content could lead to legal consequences.

Following criticism on social media, both More and Jangra apologised, with Jangra subsequently deactivating his Instagram account.