Madonna, Shakira, BTS to headline first-ever halftime show at Fifa World Cup 2026 final

Madonna, Shakira and BTS will headline the first-ever halftime show at the Fifa World Cup Final, Fifa announced on Thursday.

The announcement was made in a video posted on social media, featuring Coldplay frontman Chris Martin alongside Sesame Street and Muppets characters Elmo, Miss Piggy, Kermit the Frog and Animal.

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“This show is more about we than me. I mean, it’s about togetherness,” Martin said in the video.

The three acts will co-headline the halftime performance during the World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium, marking a major music showcase attached to the world’s most-watched sporting event.

The halftime show will also support the Fifa Global Citizen Education Fund, aimed at improving access to quality education and football programs for children worldwide.

Fifa first experimented with a halftime show format last year during the Club World Cup, when J Balvin, Doja Cat and Tems performed. Both the Club World Cup and upcoming World Cup final halftime shows were organized in partnership with Global Citizen and curated by Martin.

The World Cup tournament begins on June 11, with matches scheduled across venues in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The 2026 tournament marks the first time the United States has hosted the World Cup since 1994.