Love takes centre stage in first-look teaser of Ananya Panday, Lakshya-starrer ‘Chand Mera Dil’

Ananya Panday’s Chandni and Lakshya’s Aarav’s love story take center stage in the first-look teaser of upcoming romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, dropped by the makers on Tuesday.

The one-minute-32-seconds-long video offers a glimpse into Chandni and Aarav and their love story, tracing their journey from the innocence of first love to the realities that test it.

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Not every first love gets a second chance. Come witness Aarav & Chandni’s road to love! Chand Mera Dil -Teaser out now! Link in bio. In cinemas 22nd May, worldwide.

Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil is penned by Akshat Ghildial, Rahul Nanda, Tushar Paranjape.

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film also stars Resad Ajim, Aastha Singh, Pratham Rathod, Ankur Poddar and Elvis Jose.

On the work front, Lakshya was last seen in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Ananya is currently shooting for the second season of Prime Video series Call Me Bae.

Chand Mera Dil is scheduled to release in theatres on May 22.