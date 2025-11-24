Acclaimed actor Sanjay Mishra says there’s a need to explore films about “life and relationships” as opposed to just making “larger-than-life” cinema.

At IFFI, Mishra’s film “Vadh 2” had its gala premiere. The film is a sequel to the acclaimed 2022 release but tells a different story.

"Things haven’t changed (for indie films), like we've had a premiere of our film, ‘Vadh 2’ at IFFI. Producers want (good) content. I respect those producers who bet money on us, and make good films.

"We need more such films to be made in India, like we need more humane stories to be made. A lot of larger-than-life films are being made but we need films about life, relationships to be made,” Mishra told PTI on the sidelines of IFFI.

The actor is happy to have had the backing of producers on some of his niche films like “Aankhon Dekhi”, “Kaamyaab”, and others.

"It's good to have producers like Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan who are supporting all kinds of films. I’ve had producers who’ve made films like ‘Vadh’. I’ve got such producers who have backed some of my films like ‘Kadvi Hawa’, ‘Aankhon Dekhi’, ‘Kaamyaab’," Mishra said.

“Vadh 2” is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, and features Neena Gupta in the lead.

Sandhu said it is essential to get support from producers for good content-driven films.

"It is important to get support and if you get some producers who understand your vision and story (it's great). It is not about mass or class, or whether it is dark or comedy genre. And if the producer understands and likes the story, then it’s good,” he said.

Both Mishra and Sandhu praised Gupta, who couldn’t attend the premiere of “Vadh 2”.

“I didn’t have to explain things to her (Gupta) again on sets, if I had explained it to her once, she would perform it so well,” the director said.

Mishra added, “She has a vast experience of life; besides she has worked with Kundan Shah. Even though I'm a senior on set, she would be (like a) senior. I would call her Neena ji. She is a great actor, and we miss her presence here.”

