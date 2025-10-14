‘Lokah: Chapter 1’ OTT release: Where to watch the Kalyani Priyadarshan superhero film online

Superhero movie Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, is set to premiere on JioHotstar soon, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

“The beginning of a new universe. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra — coming soon on JioHotstar,” the streamer captioned its post on X.

Released on August 28, Lokah introduces the first female superhero in Malayalam cinema, played by Kalyani Priyadarshan. Kalyani essays the role of Chandra, a secret superhero. Chandra is also a yakshi — a mythological vampire-like being from Malayalam folklore.

Directed by Dominic Arun, the film also stars Naslen as Sunny, Tamil actor Sandy as Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, Chandu as Venu, Arun Kurian as Nigel, Shanti Balachandran and Sharafudheen. It is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films. The film marks Salmaan’s seventh production venture.

The screenplay for Lokah is developed by Arun and Santhy Balachandran. Lokah is distributed by Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films in Kerala, AGS Cinemas in Tamil Nadu, Lighter Buddha Films in Karnataka, Sithara Entertainments in Telugu-speaking states and Pen Marudhar in North India.

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, Lokah: Chapter 1 earned Rs 155.25 crore nett in India during its theatrical run.

The second instalment of Lokah is currently in the works.