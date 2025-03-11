From watching IIFA Awards on TV to winning a trophy, life has come full circle: Raghav Juyal

From watching the IIFA Awards on TV in his childhood to winning a trophy at the gala as an upcoming actor, "Kill" star Raghav Juyal says life has come full circle for him.

Dehradun-born Juyal, who started his career in showbiz with the dance reality show "Dance India Dance 3" in 2012, won the Best Actor in Negative Role trophy for "Kill" at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2025 in Jaipur on Sunday.

"I have spent years doing back (stage) dancing, hosting shows, and exploring every facet of this industry. From watching IIFA as a young boy on TV with my family at home to now standing here and accepting this award, it truly feels like life has come full circle," the actor said in his award acceptance speech.

Reflecting on his journey, Juyal added: "I had two options when I was in Dehradun 14 years ago one was to stay in Dehradun, and the other was to catch a train to Bombay. I caught that train and came to VT (train) station empty handed. And now, I am taking a lot with me. This industry has given me more than what I deserve." Juyal has also starred in the "ABCD" film franchise, ZEE5 web series "Gyaarah Gyaarah", and hosted the dance reality show "Dance Plus".

He was last seen in the action thriller "Yudhra", alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan.

